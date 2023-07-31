Multibagger IPO: A long term investor enjoys various other benefits that a short term investor or trader can't even think of. As per the listing rule, a listed entoty can reward its shareholders from its capital resevers that is an additional benefit for shareholders. so, a short term investor earns from stock movement whereas a long term shareholders earns from stock movement and various rewards announced by the listed company like bonus shares, interim/final/special dividends, stock split, buyback of shares etc. A company may announced most of these rewards in long term, which may look small at once but in long term, its impact leads to whopping return for a shareholder.

