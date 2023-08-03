2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 9% after announcement2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 10:08 AM IST
Multibagger stock: Small-cap company board has approved issuance of two bonus shares for every one share held by the eligible shareholders
Multibagger stock: Sarveshwar Foods shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in post-Covid rebound. In last three years, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹8.50 to ₹122.50 apiece on NSE, logging around 1350 per cent appreciation in this time. But, there is one more news that shareholders of the company may cheer. The board of directors of the company has announced bonus shares and stock split in its meeting held on Wednesday. the small-cap company board considered and approved issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio whereas it approved stock split in 1:10 ratio.
