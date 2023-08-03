The small-cap company went on to add that board of directors of the company has approved the proposal of issuance of Bonus equity shares to the securityholders of the Company in the ration of 2:1 i.e. 2 (Two) Equity Shares for every 1 (One) Equity Shares having a face value of Re. 1/- (considering the post sub-division/split of face value of equity shares) held by the Eligible securityholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to the approval of shareholders to be obtained in the ensuing extra-ordinary general meeting and such other approvals as may be required. In this regard, the record date for such bonus issue shall be intimated to the stock exchanges in due course.

