Multibagger IPO: Ishan International IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last few years. The multibagger IPO was launched in September 2022 at a fixed price band of ₹80 per share. The BSE SME stock listed on the Indian bourse at ₹82 apiece, delivering a 2.5 percent listing gain to the allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock to date, it would have earned more than 100 percent on one's investment. A major reason for such a rise in one's absolute return is the rewards that the SME company declared from its capital reserves.

As per the information available on the NSE website, the SME stock traded ex-bonus and ex-split on 25th January 2024 after declaring 2:1 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split. Due to this shareholding of an allottee would have surged to 30 times.

Ishan International IPO details

The SME IPO was launched at a price band of ₹80 per equity share. A bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the mulktibagger IPO comprised 1600 company shares. After the issuance of 2:1 bonus shares, these 1600 stocks would have surged to 4800 [{(2+1)/1} x 1600]. This shareholding would have further surged to 48,000 after a 1:10 stock split (4800 x 10).

Ishan International share price today is ₹5.60 per share. This means, that if an allottee of the SME IPO had remained invested in this stock till date, the absolute value of one's money would become ₹2,68,800 ( ₹5.60 x 48,000).

₹ 1.28 lakh become ₹ 2.68 lakh

As lot size of the SME IPO was 1600 company shares. The minimum investment of an allottee would have been ₹1.28 lakh ( ₹80 x 1600). This means, an allottee of ₹1.28 lakh would have become ₹2,68,800 or ₹2.68 lakh, provided the allottee had remained invested in the scrip and had availed benefit of 2:1 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split post record date of these capital rewards.

So, in short, an allottees' money has more than doubled in nearly 16 months of the SME stock's listing date.

