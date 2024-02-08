2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: SME stock doubles allottees money in 16-month
Multibagger SME IPO traded ex-bonus and ex-split on 25th January 2024
Multibagger IPO: Ishan International IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last few years. The multibagger IPO was launched in September 2022 at a fixed price band of ₹80 per share. The BSE SME stock listed on the Indian bourse at ₹82 apiece, delivering a 2.5 percent listing gain to the allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock to date, it would have earned more than 100 percent on one's investment. A major reason for such a rise in one's absolute return is the rewards that the SME company declared from its capital reserves.
