Multibagger IPO: Ishan International IPO is one of the multibagger IPOs that the Indian stock market has delivered in the last few years. The multibagger IPO was launched in September 2022 at a fixed price band of ₹80 per share. The BSE SME stock listed on the Indian bourse at ₹82 apiece, delivering a 2.5 percent listing gain to the allottees. However, if an allottee had remained invested in this SME stock to date, it would have earned more than 100 percent on one's investment. A major reason for such a rise in one's absolute return is the rewards that the SME company declared from its capital reserves. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the information available on the NSE website, the SME stock traded ex-bonus and ex-split on 25th January 2024 after declaring 2:1 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split. Due to this shareholding of an allottee would have surged to 30 times.

Ishan International IPO details The SME IPO was launched at a price band of ₹80 per equity share. A bidder was allowed to apply in lots and one lot of the mulktibagger IPO comprised 1600 company shares. After the issuance of 2:1 bonus shares, these 1600 stocks would have surged to 4800 [{(2+1)/1} x 1600]. This shareholding would have further surged to 48,000 after a 1:10 stock split (4800 x 10).

Ishan International share price today is ₹5.60 per share. This means, that if an allottee of the SME IPO had remained invested in this stock till date, the absolute value of one's money would become ₹2,68,800 ( ₹5.60 x 48,000).

₹ 1.28 lakh become ₹ 2.68 lakh As lot size of the SME IPO was 1600 company shares. The minimum investment of an allottee would have been ₹1.28 lakh ( ₹80 x 1600). This means, an allottee of ₹1.28 lakh would have become ₹2,68,800 or ₹2.68 lakh, provided the allottee had remained invested in the scrip and had availed benefit of 2:1 bonus shares and 1:10 stock split post record date of these capital rewards.

So, in short, an allottees' money has more than doubled in nearly 16 months of the SME stock's listing date.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

