2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split: SME stock Sarveshwar Foods gives 200% return to IPO allottees in 6 years
Multibagger stock: This NSE SME IPO was launched in March 2018 at a price band of ₹83 to ₹85 per equity share
2:1 bonus shares, 1:10 stock split effect: For an intelligent stock market investor, the initial public offering (IPO) investment strategy is not much different from the stock investment strategy because investing in an IPO is like investing in a stock. One should hold the stock after share allocation for as long as possible. This enables an investor to get a compounding benefit as one gets income from the income earned from one's investment amount. Apart from this, a long-term investor enjoys the benefit of various rewards that a listed company announces post-listing in the form of dividends, bonus shares, buyback of shares, stock split, etc.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started