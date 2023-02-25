2:1 bonus shares impact: 1 lakh becomes 11.82 crore in 10 years

Jyoti Resins share price history

Jyoti Resins shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in last one year. This small-cap chemical stock has risen from around ₹535 to ₹1281.50 apiece levels in last one year, delivering to the tune of 140 per cent return to its shareholders. In last five years, this chemical stock has risen from around ₹22.55 to ₹1281.50 per share levels, logging 5,600 per cent return in this time.