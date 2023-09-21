2:1 bonus shares: Multibagger SME IPO turns ₹1.14 lakh into ₹6.48 lakh in seven years2 min read 21 Sep 2023, 02:21 PM IST
Multibagger IPO: SME stock traded ex-bonus on 28th January 2020 for finalising eligible shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
Bonus shares effect: A long term investors not just gain from stock price appreciation but from other rewards like dividend, bonus shares, stock split, buyback of shares, etc. At one look these rewards that a listed company announces from its capital reserves may not look attractive but in long term these rewards lead to whopping return in one's long term shareholding.
