2:1 bonus shares: Multibagger stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today

Bonus shares 2023: Gensol Engineering stocks will be in focus today as the multibagger stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. As per the informationavailable on BSE website, Gensol Engineering bonus shares record date falls on 17th October 2023 i.e. today. The company board has already declared bonus shares in 2:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be awarded to the company shareholders who hold one stock of the company on bonus shares record date.

Gensol Engineering bonus shares record date

Multibagger stock had informed Indian stock market exchanges about bonus shares record date in its exchange filing, "We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Tuesday, October 17, 2023 as the Record Date to determine eligible shareholders entitled to receive the Bonus Shares."

Day trading guide for today: Six stocks to buy or sell on Tuesday — October 17

Gensol Engineering bonus shares

Earlier, the multibagger stock had declared issuance of bonus shares citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company considered, approved and recommended bonus issue of 2 (Two) equity share for every 1 (One) equity shares held by the Shareholders of the Company as on the record date (to be determined by the Board of Directors). The bonus issue of equity shares will be subject to approval of the Members through General Meeting and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required. The Bonus shares once allotted shall rank pari-passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing Equity Shares and shall be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate action, recommended and declared after the new equity shares are allotted."

Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — October 17

Gensol Engineering bonus share history

This is not the first time when this multibagger stock is trading ex-bonus. As per the information available on BSE website, the small-cap company has traded ex-bonus earlier in 2021 as well. The multibagger stock traded ex-bonus on 11th October 2021 for issuance of bonus shares in 1:3 ratio, which means one bonus shares for every three stocks held by the eligible shareholder.

Gensol Engineering share price history

As mentioned earlier, Gensol Engineering is one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has produced in 2023. In YTD time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹1,015 to ₹2,405 apiece levels on BSE, delivering to the tune of 135 per cent return to its shareholders in this time.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!