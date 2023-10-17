2:1 bonus shares: Multibagger stock in focus as share trades ex-bonus today
Multibagger stock is trading ex-bonus for the second time. Earlier, in October 2021, it traded ex-bonus for issuance of bonus shares in 1:3 ratio
Bonus shares 2023: Gensol Engineering stocks will be in focus today as the multibagger stock is going to trade ex-bonus today. As per the informationavailable on BSE website, Gensol Engineering bonus shares record date falls on 17th October 2023 i.e. today. The company board has already declared bonus shares in 2:1 ratio, which means one bonus share will be awarded to the company shareholders who hold one stock of the company on bonus shares record date.
