₹21 to ₹4110: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.96 crore in 16 years

Multibagger penny stock: Stock market investments require patience to achieve substantial returns, particularly penny stocks. Many multibagger stocks have significantly increased investors' wealth over the long run. One such stock is TCPL Packaging Ltd.

TCPL Packaging's share price, currently trading at ₹4,110 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has surged by nearly 19,471 per cent over the past sixteen years, rising from ₹21 per share to the current levels. This translates to an impressive return of over 197 times during the period.

Looking at the share price history of TCPL Packaging, the stock has proven to be a wealth-creating machine for its investors. To put it into perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made sixteen years ago would have surged significantly to ₹1.96 crore.

TCPL Packaging stock movement TCPL Packaging share price was trading 9 per cent higher at ₹4,075 in Tuesday's trading session on the NSE.

In terms of recent performance, TCPL Packaging stock has experienced some volatility. In the short-term, the stock has grown around 86 per cent in past one year and 27. 32 per cent in six months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, TCPL Packaging share price has rallied from ₹3,222.85 to ₹4,075 per share, gaining over 26.48 per cent. The stock is trading close to its 52-week high of ₹4,230.

TCPL Packaging financial overview In Q3FY25, TCPL's consolidated net profit more than doubled to ₹37.7 crore from ₹18.8 crore in Q3FY24. The company's total revenue saw a 32 per cent increase, reaching ₹479.7 crore compared to ₹363.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

EBITDA rose 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹70.60 crore, driven by a favourable product mix and ongoing customer base expansion. However, margins remained stable at 14.7 per cent in Q3FY25, slightly lower than 15 per cent in Q3FY24.

The company recorded its best-ever quarterly performance, fueled by robust growth in key segments such as paperboard and flexible packaging. Revenues saw a strong rebound from last year's lower base, marking substantial year-on-year growth. Additionally, sequential revenue remained strong, indicating steady business momentum.

As of December 2024, TCPL had a total of 9.1 million outstanding equity shares, with the promoters holding a 55.74 per cent stake.

About the company TCPL is one of India’s leading producers of sustainable packaging solutions for customers across industries. The company partners with customers to provide paperboard-based packaging solutions including folding cartons, printed blanks and outers, litho-lamination, plastic cartons, blister packs, and shelf-ready packaging.

TCPL has also ventured into the flexible packaging industry, with the capability to produce printed cork-tipping paper, laminates, sleeves, and wrap-around labels.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.