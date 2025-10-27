2100% rally in five years! Multibagger stock hits 20% upper circuit to record high; here’s why

A-1 share price hit a 20% upper circuit on Monday after the company announced a major diversification into the electric vehicle (EV) sector, marking a strategic shift from chemicals to clean mobility. The smallcap stock was locked at 20% upper circuit and its 52-week high ₹1,263.70 apiece on the BSE.
A-1 Ltd on Monday announced that its board of directors decided to increase its existing partnership interest or shareholding in A-1 Sureja Industries, a firm engaged in the manufacturing of battery-operated electric two-wheelers (EVs), from 45% to 51% subject to completion of all regulatory and statutory formalities.
The company had already acquired a 45% partnership stake in A-1 Sureja Industries, and now further acquired 6% which makes it a total stake of 51%.
“This move makes A-1 Limited one of India’s first listed chemical companies to directly hold equity in a certified EV manufacturing enterprise,” the company said in a release on October 27.
Headquartered in Ahmedabad, A-1 Sureja Industries is driving scalable electric two-wheeler manufacturing, having approx. value of ₹100 crore as on date. The company is now poised for rapid expansion with a projected CAGR of over 250%, transitioning from the R&D stage to commercial rollout, it added.
“By 2028, A-1 Limited aims to evolve into a multi-vertical green enterprise, integrating low-emission chemical operations with clean mobility solutions. The company’s transformation positions it as a future-ready mid-cap ESG leader with diversified revenue streams, scalable manufacturing capabilities, and rising institutional interest,” said Anant Patel (Director, A-1 Limited.
A-1 Sureja Industries has a patent in its name for exclusive design till the year 2028.
A-1 share price has gained 36% in one month and has jumped 94% in three months. The smallcap stock has surged 142% in six months and has delivered multibagger returns of 214% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past five years, A-1 share price has jumped by a staggering 2,135%.
At 1:40 PM, A-1 share price was still locked-in at 20% upper circuit of ₹1,263.70 apiece on the BSE.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.