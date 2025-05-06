2150% rally in 2 years! Small-cap stock hits upper circuit for 81st straight day; 1:2 stock split record date in focus

Circuit-to-circuit stock: Small-cap stock Colab Platforms hit the 2% upper circuit limit for the 81st straight session on Tuesday, May 6. Colab Platforms share price has been locked in the upper circuit from January 6 onwards, driving its market capitalisation to nearly ₹1,500 crore.

During this period, Colab Platforms share price has rallied a whopping 393.6%, surging from ₹29.68 apiece to today's high of ₹146.50, delivering multibagger gains to its investors. Colab Platforms has been a multibagger stock over different time frames. In the last one year, it has surged 680%, and in the last two years, it has zoomed 2,150%.

In trade today, Colab Platforms share price opened at ₹146.50, its upper price band, as against the previous close of ₹143.65 apiece.

The total traded quantity on BSE was 98,000 shares, which was lower than the two-week average of 3.46 lakh shares. However, there were around 13,20,875 buy orders for Colab Platforms shares versus 83,920 sell orders around 11.10 am.

Colab Platforms Stock Split Colab Platforms, last week, announced the record date for its proposed stock split in the 1:2 ratio. The small-cap stock has fixed Wednesday, May 21 as the stock split record date.

Earlier in April, it had announced a subdivision or split of the existing fully paid-up equity share of the company from one equity share having face value of ₹2 each to two equity shares having a face value of ₹1 each.