22% rally in one month! Why is Vodafone Idea share price skyrocketing?

Vodafone Idea share price closed the week in green, witnessing over 10% rally in the last seven days. The telecom stock has surged as much as 22% in the last month.

On Friday, the stock closed with marginal gains at ₹11.24 apiece, as compared to the previous close of ₹11.23 on NSE.

Why is Vodafone Idea stock rising? According to a Bloomberg report, Vodafone Group Plc is exploring a plan to strengthen the capital position of its listed Indian arm after the Indian government reduced dues related to pending spectrum fees, offering the venture a chance for a fresh start.

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The UK-based telecom major, which holds a 19% stake in Vodafone Idea Ltd., is evaluating a proposal to transfer a portion of its shareholding to the Indian entity as treasury stock, according to sources. The move would effectively serve as an alternative to injecting additional capital into the business, the report said.

Meanwhile, on 5 May, Vodafone Idea announced that Ravinder Takkar had stepped down as the Non-Executive Chairman of its Board of Directors, with Kumar Mangalam Birla appointed as his successor.

“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited (‘the Company’) has today taken note of / approved the following: approved the appointment of Mr. Kumar Mangalam Birla, a Non-Executive Director, as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Vodafone Idea Limited with effect from 5th May 2026,” the company said in the filing.

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“The rally was driven by a combination of regulatory relief, fundraising optimism, and improving operational metrics. Furthermore, the company's board recently approved the appointment of Kumar Mangalam Birla as the new Non-Executive Chairman, while Ravinder Takkar transitioned to the role of Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the board,” said Khushi Mistry, Research Analyst at Bonanza.

Mistry further added that the sharp upmove followed the Department of Telecommunications' decision to cut the company's AGR dues by 27% to ₹64,046 crore. This came along with a staggered repayment structure extending up to FY41, which significantly eased near-term cash flow pressures.

“The relief has improved investor confidence around Vodafone Idea's pending ₹25,000 crore debt raise, which is crucial for funding its ₹45,000 crore 4G and 5G expansion plan. Rising ARPU levels after tariff hikes, improving 4G subscriber additions, and increased mutual fund participation have further strengthened sentiment,” Mistry said.

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Vodafone Idea share price trend The share price trend of Vodafone Idea has largely remained positive in the near-term. The telecom stock descended over 3% in terms of year-to-date (YTD), however, has gained 68% in a year.

Furthermore, the telecom stock has delivered over 60% returns in three years and 35% returns in five years.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, believes that the stock has delivered a decisive breakout above 10.47 from a large multi-month base on both daily and weekly charts, signalling a structural trend reversal.

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“The stock is showing strong follow-through momentum, with key moving averages acting as a launchpad across timeframes. Rising participation and sustained price strength indicate potential for an immediate move toward 13.75–15 levels. The breakout remains valid as long as the stock holds above the 10.47–10.20 support band. Any dip toward moving averages may attract fresh buying interest, while continued momentum could trigger accelerated upside participation,” Jain said.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.