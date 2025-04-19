22% rise in three days! Penny stock under ₹5 in focus; here’s why

Penny stock under ₹5: Sellwin Traders shares will be in focus on Monday, April 21, as the consumer products company announced its expansion plans to open more retail outlets in several Indian cities, as per the official release.

The company plans to open 12 new retail outlets across the major cities in India in the upcoming 12 months under a franchise model. The firm also plans to invest ₹15 crore in this expansion plan, which is projected to generate a revenue of ₹23.5 crore due to the rising demand for heritage-rich products and high-quality goods.

“Sellwin Traders Ltd. plans to open 12 new outlets across major Indian cities over the next 12 months under a franchise model. Backed by a strategic investment of Rs. 15 crore, the expansion is projected to generate Rs. 23.5 crore in revenue, driven by growing demand for heritage-rich, high-quality food products,” said the company in a press release on April 18.

According to the official release, the company is also planning to expand its operations to international markets like the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, Australia, and Russia. The global portfolio of the company will feature a selection of “fresh vegetables, processed foods, cereals, mango pulp, and sulphur-less jaggery, all focused on purity, nutrition, and traditional Indian taste.”

Sellwin Traders Share Price Sellwin Traders shares closed 1.8 per cent higher at ₹3.39 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹3.33 at the previous market close. The Indian stock markets were closed on Friday, April 18, on account of the Good Friday holiday.

Also Read | Stocks to buy under ₹100: Mehul Kothari recommends three shares to buy or sell

The shares hit their 52-week high levels at ₹5.89 apiece on November 1, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹2.71 per share on April 15, 2025, according to data collected from BSE. The shares are currently placed above their year-low levels.

Sellwin Traders shares have given stock market investors nearly 22 per cent returns in the last three stock market sessions, and 11.4 per cent gains in the last five trading sessions.

However, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares have lost 26.13 per cent in 2025. As of Thursday's stock market close, the company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹76.24 crore.