220% rally in five years! Multibagger stock Quess Corp jumps 7% after THIS corporate update

Multibagger stock Quess Corp jumped 6% following a business update wherein the company announced the appointment of the new Board and leadership teams for demerged entities Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises.

The record date for the demerger has been fixed as April 15, 2025, and Quess Corp shareholders will receive shares in Digitide and Bluspring in the same proportion as their holding in the company.

The resulting companies Digitide and Bluspring are likely to commence trading on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange in the next two months, subject to regulatory approvals, the company informed in an exchange filing on April 1.

Leadership Details of Demerged Entities Here are the details on the CEOs and CFOs for Quess Corp and two demerged entities following the demerger:

Digitide Solutions Gurmeet Chahal has been appointed as the CEO and has over 25 years of experience in the North American technology market.

Meanwhile, Suraj Prasad has been appointed CFO of Digitide Solutions, after serving as Deputy CFO at Quess Corp for the past two years. Prasad is a Chartered Accountant (CA), Cost & Management Accountant (CMA), Company Secretary (CS) and PGDBA by profession with over 25 years of experience across diverse industries such as Telecom, IT/ITES, Oil & Gas companies in Fortune 500 companies and Indian listed entities.

Bluspring Enterprises Kamal Pal Hoda has been elevated to the CEO of Bluspring Enterprises from his current role as the Group CFO of Quess Corp. A Chartered Accountant and fellow of ICAI, Hoda brings over two decades of expertise in core business finance. Prapul Sridhar has been appointed as the CFO and elevated from his current leadership position in corporate finance at Quess Corp. A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Sridhar has held roles in the technology and consultancy sector companies.

Quess Corp Guruprasad Srinivasan, CEO and a member of the founding team at Quess Corp, has been with the company for over 18 years and previously served as Group CEO. Following the demerger, he will continue to lead Quess Corp. Sushanth Pai, appointed as the new CFO of Quess Corp, brings over 27 years of financial leadership experience. Prior to Quess, he has worked as a CFO at Matrimony.com and member of the executive team at a global technology services company.

Quess Corp Share Price Trend Quess Corp share price opened at ₹674.95, higher than the previous closing price of ₹659.80 on the BSE. Thereafter, it gained as much as 7% to the day's high of ₹707.50.

The stock has gained in the past few months despite a weakness in the Indian stock market. In the past one month, Quess Corp shares have risen 14% while on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the scrip has gained 3%.

In the last five years, the returns have been significant, with Quess Corp surging 222% during this period, turning into a multibagger stock.