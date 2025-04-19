2,200% Dividend: India’s largest private lender HDFC Bank declares ₹22/share dividend for FY25; Record date fixed

2,200% Dividend: HDFC Bank announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2024-24 (Q4FY25) on Saturday, April 19, and also declared a dividend of 2,200 per cent for FY25. Indi's largest private lender's board recommended a dividend of ₹22 per equity share of Re 1 each for the year ended March 31, 2025.

"The Board recommended a dividend of Rs. 22 per equity share of Re. 1/- each fully paid up (i.e. 2,200 per cent) for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders. The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, June 27, 2025," said HDFC Bank in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Total income increased to ₹89,488 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹89,639 crore in the same period of last year, HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank reported interest income of ₹77,460 crore during the January-March quarter of 2024-25, compared to ₹71,473 crore in the same period a year ago.