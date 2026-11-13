23% return in 3 months: PL Capital sees 12.6% upside potential in Welspun Enterprises - Check target price, rationale

Welspun Enterprises- Shares of Welspun Enterprises remained under pressure during Friday’s trading session. The recent correction in the civil construction stock has come after a 12.82% rally over the last two weeks.

The recent surge in the stock over the last two weeks has raised the chances of further upside, according to PL Capital’s technical analysis. According to the brokerage, the stock has maintained a positive trend, which is intact, while recently witnessing some correction from the peak zone.

Welspun Enterprise share price prediction The brokerage sees nearly 12.6% upside potential in the stock considering its promising technical outlook. “The stock has maintained the positive trend intact, having recently witnessed some correction from the peak zone of the 830 level, and has taken support near the 625 zone, forming a higher low pattern; thereafter, having a decent revival to improve the outlook to anticipate further rise in the coming days,” stated the brokerage.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which primarily indicates the momentum and stability of the stock’s current price trend, indicates a positive trend reversal to signal a buy from the oversold zone and the momentum can continue for some more time, according to experts.

Welspun Enterprises share price target: ₹ 785- ₹ 835 | Stop Loss: ₹ 650 “With the chart technically looking good, we suggest buying the stock for upside targets of 785 and 835 levels, keeping the stop-loss at the 650 level,” as per PL Capital.