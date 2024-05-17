230% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger PSU stock hits 19% upper circuit on Q4 show; ₹2.5/share dividend declared
MOIL Share Price Today: Shares of the PSU mining company rallied 19 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high mark of ₹524.60 apiece on the BSE after reporting March quarter results
MOIL Share Price Today: Shares of public-sector undertaking (PSU) MOIL Ltd rallied 19 per cent to hit a lifetime RECord-high mark during intra-day on Friday, May 17 after delivering a strong performance in the January-March quarter and in the entire fiscal year 2023-24 (Q4FY24). MOIL emerged as one of the top gainers on BSE earlier today. The PSU stock has given multibagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three year time periods, as per exchange data.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started