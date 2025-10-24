2300% rally in five years! FIIs raise stake in multibagger penny stock during Q2 FY26

Multibagger penny stock Jayaswal Neco Industries saw increased foreign institutional investor stakes in Q2. The company also posted net profits of 105 crore and 45% sales growth year-on-year.

Saloni Goel
Published24 Oct 2025, 11:34 AM IST
2300% rally in five years: FIIs raise stake in multibagger penny stock during Q2 FY26
2300% rally in five years: FIIs raise stake in multibagger penny stock during Q2 FY26(Pixabay)

Jayaswal Neco Industries, a multibagger penny stock, witnessed an increase in the stake held by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) during the September quarter results (Q2), shows the latest shareholding pattern.

FII buying is generally perceived as a positive signal by stock market investors, as it signals institutional confidence in the stock of the company.

Jayaswal Neco Industries shareholding details

The September quarter shareholding pattern showed that FIIs held 1,04,03,220 shares of the company, amounting to a 1.07% stake, as of September 30, 2025. This was significantly higher than 3,55,697 shares or a 0.04% stake held by FIIs at the end of the June quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

Also Read | Why is Cipla stock down 3% despite deal with Eli Lilly to sell weight loss drug?

Not just FIIs, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also raised their holdings in the multibagger penny stock.

The DIIs held 49,34,895 shares, representing a 0.51% stake, in Jayaswal Neco Industries as of the September quarter, as against 11,427 shares held by the investors in the preceding quarter ended June.

Retail buying also witnessed an uptick during the quarter under review, as the investors' stake rose to 6.29% from 2.64% on a QoQ basis.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q2 Results

Jayaswal Neco Industries witnessed a sharp turnaround in its performance over the last one year, as it posted a net profit of 105 crore in Q2 FY26, as against a loss of 34 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Meanwhile, its sales saw a 45% year-on-year (YoY) growth to 1,781 crore in the September quarter from 1,230 crore in the same period last year.

The operating performance was strong as EBITDA stood at 331 crore, up 93% YoY.

Also Read | Infosys buyback: Narayana Murthy, other promoters opt out of the offer

Jayaswal Neco Industries share price trend

Jayaswal Neco Industries is part of the BSE Smallcap index, with a market capitalisation of 7,300 crore. The stock has seen a massive uptick over the last few years, reversing its status as a penny stock.

From 3 to 75 currently, Jayaswal Neco Industries' share price has zoomed 2349% during the last five years, delivering multibagger returns to investors.

The small-cap stock is up 109% in just six months, while it has added 89% gains on a year-to-date basis.

Also Read | Small-cap stock under ₹50 jumps 20% after this update

In trade today, Jayaswal Neco Industries' share price was trading over 5.5% higher at 75.61 despite a tepid trend in the Indian stock market.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Jayaswal Neco IndustriesPenny StockSmallcap StocksMultibagger StocksStock Market TodayFIIsIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets2300% rally in five years! FIIs raise stake in multibagger penny stock during Q2 FY26
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.