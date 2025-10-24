2300% rally in five years: FIIs raise stake in multibagger penny stock during Q2 FY26

Jayaswal Neco Industries, a multibagger penny stock, witnessed an increase in the stake held by the foreign institutional investors (FIIs) during the September quarter results (Q2), shows the latest shareholding pattern.

FII buying is generally perceived as a positive signal by stock market investors, as it signals institutional confidence in the stock of the company.

Jayaswal Neco Industries shareholding details The September quarter shareholding pattern showed that FIIs held 1,04,03,220 shares of the company, amounting to a 1.07% stake, as of September 30, 2025. This was significantly higher than 3,55,697 shares or a 0.04% stake held by FIIs at the end of the June quarter of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).

Not just FIIs, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also raised their holdings in the multibagger penny stock.

The DIIs held 49,34,895 shares, representing a 0.51% stake, in Jayaswal Neco Industries as of the September quarter, as against 11,427 shares held by the investors in the preceding quarter ended June.

Retail buying also witnessed an uptick during the quarter under review, as the investors' stake rose to 6.29% from 2.64% on a QoQ basis.

Jayaswal Neco Industries Q2 Results Jayaswal Neco Industries witnessed a sharp turnaround in its performance over the last one year, as it posted a net profit of ₹105 crore in Q2 FY26, as against a loss of ₹34 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Meanwhile, its sales saw a 45% year-on-year (YoY) growth to ₹1,781 crore in the September quarter from ₹1,230 crore in the same period last year.

The operating performance was strong as EBITDA stood at ₹331 crore, up 93% YoY.

Jayaswal Neco Industries share price trend Jayaswal Neco Industries is part of the BSE Smallcap index, with a market capitalisation of ₹7,300 crore. The stock has seen a massive uptick over the last few years, reversing its status as a penny stock.

From ₹3 to ₹75 currently, Jayaswal Neco Industries' share price has zoomed 2349% during the last five years, delivering multibagger returns to investors.

The small-cap stock is up 109% in just six months, while it has added 89% gains on a year-to-date basis.

In trade today, Jayaswal Neco Industries' share price was trading over 5.5% higher at ₹75.61 despite a tepid trend in the Indian stock market.

