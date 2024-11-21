2300% YTD return! Multibagger stock Bharat Global Developers hits upper circuit for 14th day in a row

  • Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Bharat Global Developers that has given 2300% returns year to dates saw its share price hit upper circuit for 14th day in a row on Thursday. Bharat Global announced receiving Significant Orders Worth 251 Crores Secured by Wholly-Owned Dubai Subsidiary

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Bharat Global Developers hits upper circuit
Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Bharat Global Developers hits upper circuit(Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: Multibagger stock Bharat Global Developers that has given 2300% returns year to dates saw its share price hit upper circuit for 14th day in a row on Thursday. Bharat Global announced receiving Significant Orders Worth 251 Crores Secured by Wholly-Owned Dubai Subsidiary

Bharat Global Developers share price opened at at 1334.40 on the BSE on Monday, 5% higher than its previous closing price of 1270.90. Bharat Global Developers share price though saw some dip to 1334.05 however rebounded thereafter to intraday highs of 1334.40 which also remained its upper circuit or upper bank limit.

 

Also Read | PSP Projects share price drops 9% after Adani group shares crash. Here’s why

Bharat Global Developers share price has been regularly gaining since 30 October and Bharat Global Developers share price has more than doubled during the period closing lows of 642.20 on 29 October 2024. Notably Bharat Global Developers share price has gained 2300% year to date and 5511% over past one year giving Multibagger returns to investors.

The strong order flow is improving prospects of Bharat Global Developers.

Also Read | LIC Mutual Fund buys stake in this small-cap stock below ₹100 during Q2FY25

Bhara Global Developers in its release on 21 November 2024 said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, based in Dubai, has secured multiple prestigious orders for processing and supplying high-value precious stones, including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, to prominent wholesalers and bespoke designer jewellery boutiques. Additionally, the subsidiary has been entrusted with refining and supplying precious metals such as gold and palladium to global clients.

The total value of these orders is approximately AED 109 million, translating to 251 crores. These orders as per Bharat Global Developers represent a substantial addition to its subsidiary’s revenue pipeline and are expected to yield an estimated profit margin of 10-12% upon successful execution over the coming months.

Also Read | Zinka Logistics Solution IPO: What GMP signals ahead of share listing date

Earlier on 18Th November Bharat Global Developers has announced Issue of Bonus Shares in the ratio of 08: 10 i.e. 8 (Eight) new Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Share of Re. 10/- each fully paid up held as on the “Record Date" to be notified later.

Bharat Global Developers also has recommended sub-division of equity shares to face value of Rs. 1.00 per equity share from the existing face value of Rs. 10.00 per equity shares.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Nov 2024, 02:32 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets2300% YTD return! Multibagger stock Bharat Global Developers hits upper circuit for 14th day in a row

Most Active Stocks

Adani Power share price

474.75
03:08 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-49.35 (-9.42%)

Bank Of Baroda share price

228.90
03:08 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-8.3 (-3.5%)

Tata Steel share price

140.25
03:08 PM | 21 NOV 2024
0.8 (0.57%)

Ambuja Cements share price

487.45
03:08 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-62.15 (-11.31%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Indian Hotels Company share price

784.00
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
30.6 (4.06%)

National Aluminium Company share price

247.60
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
7.3 (3.04%)

Federal Bank share price

210.10
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
3.4 (1.64%)

Coforge share price

8,208.65
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
94.75 (1.17%)
More from 52 Week High

Honasa Consumer share price

237.40
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-26.35 (-9.99%)

Adani Power share price

476.45
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-47.65 (-9.09%)

ACC share price

2,037.05
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-148 (-6.77%)

Patanjali Foods share price

1,744.60
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
-110.5 (-5.96%)
More from Top Losers

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

1,164.25
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
95.95 (8.98%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

6,537.90
02:56 PM | 21 NOV 2024
372 (6.03%)

VIP Industries share price

485.50
02:55 PM | 21 NOV 2024
25.55 (5.55%)

CRISIL share price

5,562.45
02:55 PM | 21 NOV 2024
291.95 (5.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,645.00550.00
    Chennai
    77,651.00550.00
    Delhi
    77,803.00550.00
    Kolkata
    77,655.00550.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.