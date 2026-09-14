₹2.33 to ₹279.70: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹1.20 crore in four years

Multibagger penny stock: Just as Rome was not built overnight, creating wealth through the stock market requires time, patience, and thorough research, especially amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

Here is one such stock that has constantly outperformed and rewarded investors with multibagger returns — Cupid.

Cupid share price trend Cupid share price has delivered a mixed performance in the near term but remained strongly positive over the longer term. The stock declined 0.44% in the past week and 4.83% over the past month.

On a year-to-date basis, Cupid share price has surged 166.43%, highlighting the strong momentum in the stock during 2026. The one-year performance has been even more impressive, with the stock gaining 605.24%.

Furthermore, the stock has more than quadrupled investors' money by soaring 6,623.56% in three years and an extraordinary 11,956.03% over five years.

Investment growth in Cupid shares To put this into context, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock four years ago and held over time would have surged to around ₹1.2 crore. Similarly, an investment of the same amount made three years ago would now be valued at around ₹67 lakhs (approx).

Likewise, an investment of the same amount made a year ago would now be worth ₹7 lakh, while for the year-to-date, it would grow to ₹2.6 lakh.

Cupid Q1 results 2026 The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹44 crore in the first quarter of FY27, more than doubling from ₹15 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations surged 159% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹155 crore during the quarter.

EBITDA rose sharply by 265% YoY to ₹60 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded by 1,127 basis points to 39%. Cupid said it started FY27 on a strong note, with healthy performance across its international B2B healthcare as well as domestic consumer healthcare and FMCG businesses, backed by strong execution across key operating segments.

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The company has raised prices by at least 10% across its export portfolio, helping improve realisations and margins. It also benefited from a favourable USD/INR exchange-rate environment, which supported export realisations.

With a strong order book, a growing consumer healthcare and FMCG portfolio, robust international B2B demand and expectations of stronger performance in the second half of FY27, Cupid has raised its full-year guidance. It now expects revenue of ₹725-750 crore and net profit of ₹210-225 crore in FY27.