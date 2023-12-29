235% return in six-month: Multibagger NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance declares ₹140 crore fundraise
Multibagger NBFC stock Mufin Green Finance has allotted warrants at a price of ₹55 per share
Mufin Green Finance shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in recent few months. This non banking financial company or NBFC stock has risen from around ₹49 apiece levels to ₹163 per share levels, ascending to the tune of 235 per cent in this time. This multibagger stock has delivered stellar 45 per cent return to its shareholders as well.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started