2/3rd Nifty Metal stocks turned multibaggers in the last 1 year; here's why

Adani Enterprises: This stock was the best performer in the Nifty Metal index in the last 1 year, rising over 400 percent in this period. In the June 2021 quarter, the company reported a net profit of ₹266 crore against a loss of ₹66 crore in the year-ago period. Meanwhile, the consolidated revenue grew over two-fold YoY to ₹12,579 crore. Just in 2021 (YTD), the stock is up 230 percent. It has a market cap of ₹1.7 lakh crore and EPS of ₹6.4. Its price-to-earnings ratio stands at 240.79.