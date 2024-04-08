24 stocks in Nifty Microcap index delivered gains between 200% and 470% in last 1 year; check full list
Over the last 1 year, 24 stocks within the Nifty Microcap 250 index have shown remarkable growth, ranging between 200% and 470%. Leading this surge is KPI Green Energy, followed by Electrosteel Castings, Patel Engineering, Sanghvi Movers, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, and Newgen Software Technology.
Over the past year, small and mid-cap stocks have demonstrated exceptional performance, delivering impressive returns. Simultaneously, both large-cap stocks and those in the Nifty 500 index have also shown remarkable strength during this period.
