245% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock declares record date for final dividend in FY25

Small-cap stock Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) has announced the record date for the final dividend of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The board of directors of the multi-brand consumer durables and electronic and electrical appliances retailer had, on May 26, recommended a final dividend of 1 per cent ( ₹0.01 per equity share having a face value of ₹1) to the shareholders for FY25. The final dividend is subject to approval by the members in the 17th annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on July 30, 2025.

Bhatia Communications' final dividend record date In an exchange filing on Friday, July 4, Bhatia Communications announced it had fixed Wednesday, July 23, as the record date for the payment of the final dividend for the last financial year.

"Upon approval, dividend entitlement will be to all those beneficial owners as per details furnished by the National Securities Depository Limited and the Central Depository Services (India) Limited as on the close of Wednesday, July 23, 2025," said the company.

Bhatia Communications FY25 financial results The speciality retail players' net profit jumped 20 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹13.82 crore in FY25 compared to ₹11.52 crore in FY24. The profit margin improved to 3.1 per cent from 2.8 per cent in FY24.

Revenue grew 7 per cent YoY to ₹444.67 crore in FY25 from ₹415.40 crore in FY24.

EBITDA jumped 18 per cent YoY to ₹21.85 crore against ₹18.45 crore, while EBITDA margin improved to 4.91 per cent from 4.44 per cent.

Bhatia Communications share price trend The small-cap stock has given multibagger returns of 245 per cent over the last five years. However, in the recent past, the stock has seen selling pressure. Year-to-date, the stock has fallen 19 per cent.

Bhatia Communications' share price hit a 52-week high of ₹36 on September 23 and a 52-week low of ₹19.60 on July 10 last year.

