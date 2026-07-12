₹2.45 to ₹213: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹87 lakh in five years

Multibagger penny stock: Like Rome wasn't built in a day, building wealth in the stock market takes time, patience, and careful research—particularly during periods of heightened geopolitical tensions.

Here is one such stock that has constantly outperformed and rewarded investors with multibagger returns — Cupid.

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Cupid share price trend Cupid share price, which was once priced at ₹2.43 apiece in July 2021, is now trading at ₹213 on the NSE.

The multibagger penny stock has largely remained positive despite weak market sentiments, as it has delivered 7% returns in a week and a whopping 41.43% in a month.

Furthermore, the penny stock has given multibagger returns of 103% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and 871.62% in a year.

Looking at a longer time frame, Cupid shares have soared over 8,522% in three years and 8,664.61% in five years.

Investment growth in Cupid shares To put this into context, an investment of ₹1 lakh made in the stock five years ago and held over time would have surged to around ₹87 lakh. Similarly, an investment of the same amount made three years ago would now be valued at around ₹84 lakh (approx).

Likewise, an investment of the same amount made a month ago would now be worth ₹1.33 lakh, while for the year-to-date, it would grow to ₹2.02 lakh.

Meanwhile, ₹1 lakh invested a year ago would currently amount to ₹8.4 lakh.

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Cupid Q1 FY27 business update Cupid announced at the end of June that it is on course to post revenue of over ₹150 crore in the first quarter of FY27, marking what it expects to be one of the strongest quarterly performances in the company's history. Driven by a robust start to the fiscal year and stronger visibility across both domestic and international markets, the company has also revised its FY27 revenue outlook upward.

The company now expects FY27 revenue to exceed ₹660 crore, compared with its earlier guidance of ₹600 crore, reflecting an upward revision of at least 10%. Cupid attributed the improved outlook to its diversified business model, a growing global opportunity pipeline, and increasing operational scale across multiple business segments.

Cupid also said it is making consistent progress in its In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) business. Although management remains cautious about the segment's near-term growth prospects, it believes the IVD business could emerge as a significant growth driver in the years ahead, supported by regulatory approvals, new product launches, and ongoing commercialisation efforts.