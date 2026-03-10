Subscribe

2470% surge in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit following relief rally on Dalal Street

Spice Lounge Food Works shares rose 5% to 30.16 on March 10 amid a market rally influenced by positive global cues and easing oil prices. Despite recent pressures, the stock has shown substantial gains, up 254% in the past year and 2,470% over five years.

Pranati Deva
Published10 Mar 2026, 11:44 AM IST
AI Quick Read

Multibagger small-cap stock Spice Lounge Food Works share price hit its 5% upper circuit of 30.16 on BSE on Tuesday, March 10 following a relief rally on Dalal Street.

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 traded higher on Tuesday, March 10, tracking positive cues from global markets after US President Donald Trump suggested that the ongoing conflict between the United States and Iran could be nearing a resolution. Sentiment was further supported by a decline in the US dollar and crude oil prices.

The Sensex opened 809.57 points, or 1%, higher at 78,375.73, while the Nifty 50 gained 252.75 points, or 1%, to start the session at 24,280.80. Broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks during early trade.

However, the benchmarks trimmed part of their early gains as the session progressed, with both indices trading about 0.6% higher later in the day.

The Spice Lounge stock is still over 58% away from its 52-week high of 72.20, hit in November 2025. Meanwhile, it has surged 292% from its 52-week low of 7.69, hit in March 2025.

The small-cap stock has been under pressure recently, down 35% in 6 months, 37% in 3 months and 10% in last 1 month. However, it has given multibagger returns, surging 254% in last 1 year and 2,470% in past 5 years.

Spice Lounge Food Works Q3 results 2026

Spice Lounge Food Works, in an exchange filing dated February 14, reported a mixed financial performance for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, with contrasting trends in its standalone and consolidated results.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a 112.5% year-on-year rise in net profit to 2.21 lakh in Q3FY26, compared with 1.04 lakh in the same quarter last year. However, profit declined 61% quarter-on-quarter from 5.73 lakh reported in the September 2025 quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations increased 55% year-on-year to 36.13 lakh, up from 23.25 lakh a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue fell 26.4% from 49.13 lakh in the previous quarter.

At the consolidated level, profitability declined sharply. Net profit dropped 70% year-on-year to 2.47 crore in the December quarter, compared with 8.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue also fell 37.3% year-on-year to 32.90 crore, down from 52.52 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, along with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and food and restaurant services across India, the United States, Canada and other international markets.

Spice Lounge is also involved in software development, maintenance, consultancy and software licence sales. In the food and hospitality segment, the company operates and franchises restaurants under Buffalo Wild Wings, Wing Zone and Blaze Kebabs, and runs nightlife venues under Xora, Salud and Sunburn Union. Its technology platforms operate under the eTouch and TekSoft brands.

The company was formerly known as Shalimar Agencies Limited and adopted its current name in August 2025. It was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Hyderabad, India.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

