In last 6 months, 25 penny stocks became multibaggers despite Covid-19

According to Amar Ambani, Senior President & Institutional Research Head at Yes Securities, one of the reasons for these penny stocks rising is abundant liquidity chasing all kinds of stocks. Fear-of-missing-out phenomenon among new investors in stock markets often chase such low value stocks, he said. “However, these stocks are also first to fall when there is any unfavourable news in markets. These stocks have fallen so hard earlier and are so low in value that upticks in few of them optically looks robust," Ambani added.