25 PSU stocks trading 10%-37% lower from 52-week highs amid profit booking; check full list
25 stocks from S&P BSE PSU index are trading between 10% and 37% lower from their 52-week highs. Leading this trend is SJVN, which has witnessed a significant decline over the last two trading sessions, tumbling by 24%.
PSU stocks, which rallied significantly in recent times, are currently experiencing notable fluctuations as investors engaged in profit booking over the last few sessions, triggered by disappointing earnings announced by major companies so far.
