PSU stocks, which rallied significantly in recent times, are currently experiencing notable fluctuations as investors engaged in profit booking over the last few sessions, triggered by disappointing earnings announced by major companies so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, 25 stocks from the S&P BSE PSU index are trading between 10% and 37% lower from their 52-week highs. Leading this trend is SJVN, which has witnessed a significant decline over the last two trading sessions, tumbling by 24%. From its 52-week high of ₹170.50, the stock has corrected by 37%, currently trading at ₹108.15 apiece.

This substantial decline in share value follows the company's weak performance in Q3, reporting a 51.6% decrease in net profit to ₹139 crore, compared to ₹287 crore during the same period last year.

The stock had previously seen a significant rally from March 2023 to January 2024, surging by 322% in less than a year. Similarly, shares of NBCC (India), a state-owned construction firm, have continued to decline for the seventh consecutive trading session, dropping another 6.60% today to reach ₹124.40 apiece.

Over the past seven sessions, including today, the stock has witnessed a significant decrease of nearly 26.23%. From its 52-week high of ₹176.85 per share, the stock is currently down by 30%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Between January 19 and February 02, the stock delivered a stellar return of 93.5% in just a two-week period, surging in value from ₹87.20 apiece to ₹168.65.

BEML's shares have continued their downward trend for the fourth consecutive trading session, declining by another 4% today to ₹2,771, following a steep 11.30% drop in the previous session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock's decline began after it reported a decrease in net profit in Q3, both year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter. This recent correction has brought the stock to its lowest point in six weeks.

Considering the stock's 52-week high price of ₹4,144 per share, it has fallen by 33.13% to date. Likewise, SAIL shares tumbled due to its weak performance in the December quarter. Today, the stock dropped by 4% to ₹117.85 per share after posting a 22% year-on-year decrease in net profit in Q3, reaching ₹422.92 crore.

Over the past five trading sessions, SAIL's stock has declined by 19%. From its 52-week high of ₹150, the stock is currently down by 21.44%.

Railway PSU stocks, which were previously seen as high-wealth creators in a short span, have also experienced significant corrections in the recent market downturn. Rail Vikas Nigam, IRFC, IRCON International, and RailTel Corporation are trading between 19% and 30% below their 52-week highs.

Similarly, other stocks such as Engineers India, MMTC, ITI, General Insurance Corporation, The New India Assurance Company, NALCO, LIC, NHPC, and BHEL are trading with declines ranging between 15% and 25% from their one-year highs.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!