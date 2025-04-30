25% rally in 5 days: Paras Defence declares 1:2 stock split, final dividend for FY25; Net profit surges 97% in Q1

The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Wednesday announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:2, while announcing its results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company has also announced an interim dividend for its shareholders. The company made the announcement via a regulatory filing after the marketsclosed.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., the manufacturer of defence equipment, reported its March quarter results after market closing hours on Wednesday, April 30. The company's net profit nearly doubled from the same quarter last year. Paras Defence reported a 97% jump in its net profit to ₹19.7 crore from the ₹10 crore bottomline it reported during the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the company went up by 35.8% from the year-ago period to ₹108.2 crore. Topline for last year's quarter stood at ₹79.7 crore.