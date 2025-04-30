25% rally in 5 days: Paras Defence declares 1:2 stock split, final dividend for FY25; Net profit surges 97% in Q1

25% rally in 5 days: Paras Defence declares 1:2 stock split, final dividend for FY25; Net profit surges 97% in Q1

Livemint
Published30 Apr 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Advertisement
25% rally in 5 days: Paras Defence declares 1:2 stock split, final dividend for FY25; Net profit surges 97% in Q1
25% rally in 5 days: Paras Defence declares 1:2 stock split, final dividend for FY25; Net profit surges 97% in Q1

The board of Paras Defence and Space Technologies on Wednesday announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:2, while announcing its results for the fourth quarter of FY25. The company has also announced an interim dividend for its shareholders. The company made the announcement via a regulatory filing after the marketsclosed.

Advertisement

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd., the manufacturer of defence equipment, reported its March quarter results after market closing hours on Wednesday, April 30. The company's net profit nearly doubled from the same quarter last year. Paras Defence reported a 97% jump in its net profit to 19.7 crore from the 10 crore bottomline it reported during the same quarter last year.

Revenue for the company went up by 35.8% from the year-ago period to 108.2 crore. Topline for last year's quarter stood at 79.7 crore.

Paras Defence's Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) stood at 28.3 crore from 3.4 crore last year, while margins expanded by nearly 10 percentage points to 26.2% from 15.6% last year.

Advertisement
 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock Markets25% rally in 5 days: Paras Defence declares 1:2 stock split, final dividend for FY25; Net profit surges 97% in Q1
First Published:30 Apr 2025, 08:41 PM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App