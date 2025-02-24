250% rally in five years! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 7% despite bloodbath on Dalal Street

Stock Market today: This Multibagger small-cap stock Vesuvius India Ltd share price gained 7% during the morning trades on Monday, despite bloodbath on Dalal Street. Vesuvius India Ltd having seen 250% rally in five year has given Multibagger returns to the investors

Vesuvius India share price movement The Multibagger small-cap stock Vesuvius India Ltd share price opened at ₹3898.95 on the BSE on Monday. This was a 2 % higher opening for Vesuvius India share price over the previous days closing price of ₹3826.15. The Vesuvius India share price however continued to rise to ₹4100.05 levels, which meant more than 7% increase in the share price during the intraday trades.

Advertisement

Vesuvius India Ltd share price that was trading at close to ₹1750 levels on February 2023 ins now risen multifold during last two years. The Vesuvius India share price has risen more than 250% in last 5 years having given Multibagger returns to the investors.

Vesuvius India Stock Split plan Vesuvius India share gains are being led by company planning a stock split.

Vesuvius India on Friday post market hours had intimated the exchanges about the Board Meeting of the Company. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. While the meeting is to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Financial Year ended on December 31, 2024.

Advertisement

The Board will also consider and recommend dividend on Equity Shares of the Company.

Also Read | Adani Group to invest ₹1.10 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh

In addition the Board of Directors will be considering the proposal of split/sub-division of Equity Shares of the Company in such manner as may be determined by the Board of Directors subject to approval of Members of the Company and such other regulatory approvals, as may be required.

The Financial Year of our Company ends on December 31, every year.