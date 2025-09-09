250% rally in five years! Multibagger stock declares record date for dividend payment. Details here

Multibagger stock: Iron and steel products maker, Prakash Industries' board of directors, after its meeting on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, announced that the company has fixed the record date for the final dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 2024-25.

The board of directors announced that the company has decided to fix the ‘Record Date’ for the dividend issue on Wednesday, 17 September 2025. This means that investors who are looking to invest in the stock will be able to receive the dividend payment up to one day ahead of the record date.

“We hereby inform you that the company has fixed Wednesday, 17 September 2025, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members to receive dividend for the financial year 2024-25,” Prakash Industries informed BSE through the exchange filing.

Prakash Industries Dividend Prakash Industries' board of directors, in an exchange filing on 23 May 2025, announced that the company will issue a dividend of ₹1.5 per share to every eligible shareholder who owns stake in the company.

“Recommended a dividend of ₹1.50 per equity share of ₹10 each, subject to the approval of members for the financial year ended 31 March 2025,” said the company.

This means every eligible shareholder will receive ₹1.5 per share for every share they own of the iron and steel products maker.

Prakash Industries Share Price Trend Prakash Industries share price closed 0.34% lower at ₹159.90 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to ₹160.45 at the previous market close. The company announced the record date update towards the end of the market session on 9 September 2025.

Shares of the company have given stock market investors more than 263% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, Prakash Industries shares have lost 24.40% in the last one year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 1.19% in 2025 but is trading 2.61% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Prakash Industries shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹225.55 on 11 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹132.50 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at ₹2,863.52 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee