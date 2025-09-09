250% rally in five years! Multibagger stock declares record date for dividend payment. Details here

Multibagger stock: Prakash Industries announced the ‘Record Date’ for the issue of a 1.5 per share dividend payment to all its eligible shareholders on 9 September 2025. Shares of the firm have given over 263% gains in the last five years. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published9 Sep 2025, 05:53 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Prakash Industries share price closed 0.34% lower at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>159.90 after Tuesday's stock market session.
Multibagger stock: Prakash Industries share price closed 0.34% lower at ₹159.90 after Tuesday's stock market session.

Multibagger stock: Iron and steel products maker, Prakash Industries' board of directors, after its meeting on Tuesday, 9 September 2025, announced that the company has fixed the record date for the final dividend of 1.50 per equity share for the financial year ended 2024-25.

Also Read | Anand Rathi Wealth hits fresh record high for 13th time, up 82% in FY26 so far

The board of directors announced that the company has decided to fix the ‘Record Date’ for the dividend issue on Wednesday, 17 September 2025. This means that investors who are looking to invest in the stock will be able to receive the dividend payment up to one day ahead of the record date.

“We hereby inform you that the company has fixed Wednesday, 17 September 2025, as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of members to receive dividend for the financial year 2024-25,” Prakash Industries informed BSE through the exchange filing.

Prakash Industries Dividend

Prakash Industries' board of directors, in an exchange filing on 23 May 2025, announced that the company will issue a dividend of 1.5 per share to every eligible shareholder who owns stake in the company.

Also Read | Penny stock under ₹2 sets board meeting date to consider bonus, dividend

“Recommended a dividend of 1.50 per equity share of 10 each, subject to the approval of members for the financial year ended 31 March 2025,” said the company.

This means every eligible shareholder will receive 1.5 per share for every share they own of the iron and steel products maker.

Prakash Industries Share Price Trend

Prakash Industries share price closed 0.34% lower at 159.90 after Tuesday's stock market session, compared to 160.45 at the previous market close. The company announced the record date update towards the end of the market session on 9 September 2025.

Shares of the company have given stock market investors more than 263% returns on their investment in the last five years. However, Prakash Industries shares have lost 24.40% in the last one year period.

Also Read | Small-cap multibagger stock below ₹100 hits upper circuit for 58th session

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 1.19% in 2025 but is trading 2.61% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Prakash Industries shares hit their 52-week high level at 225.55 on 11 September 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 132.50 on 3 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stands at 2,863.52 crore as of the stock market close on Tuesday, 9 September 2025.

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Multibagger StockPrakash IndustriesRecord DateFinal DividendStock MarketIndian Stock MarketStock Market TodayDividend Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock Markets250% rally in five years! Multibagger stock declares record date for dividend payment. Details here
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.