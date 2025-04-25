250% rally in one year! Multibagger pharma stock jumps despite stock market crash

Stock Market Today: With 250% rally in one year the Multibagger pharma stock gained further on the BSE on Friday, during the intraday trades  despite stock market crash. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries had reported its financial performance for the quarter ending March'2025

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated25 Apr 2025, 12:11 PM IST
Stock Market Today: With 250% rally in one year the Multibagger pharma stock gained further on the BSE on Friday, during the intraday trades despite stock market crash. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries Ltd reported its financial performance for the quarter ending March'2025 and the finanial year

Sudarshan Pharma Industries Q4 Results

Sudarshan Pharma Industries reported net profit at 10.03 crore during the quarter ending 31 March 2025 skyrocketed around 52% compared to 6.64 crore net profit clocked by Sudarshan Pharma Industries during the quarter ending 31 March 2024.

At the Standalone during the January to March 2025 quarter, the Sudarshan Pharma Industries net profit at 9.95 crore also saw a sharp rise The net profit for the quarter reported buy the Sudarshan Pharma Industries grew sharp 54% compared to 6.46 crore reported in the year ago quarter

The consolidated revenues of operations for Sudarshan Pharma Industries that came at 277.26 crore during the quarter ending March 2024 saw a strong 16.6% rise over 237. 74 crore

The revenues from operations for Sudarshan Pharma Industries for the quarter ending March 2025 came at 277..6 crore saw a sharp jump of 18.8% companied to 233.76 crore reported in the January _ March 2024 quarter.

Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price movement

Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price opened almost flat at share price opened at 27.80 levels on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening, the Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price was almost 2% higher compared to the previous day's closing price of 27.26 .Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price however continued to trade at similar levels during the intra day trades on Friday despite weakness in Indian stock Markets on a day when the Sensex was trading 1.4-15% lower as stock market crashed.

Notably the Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price had hit the upper price band and hence the Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price was locked in the upper circuit on Friday.

