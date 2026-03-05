250% rally in one year! Multibagger small-cap stock jumps 5% following relief rally on Dalal Street

Spice Lounge Food Works share price rose by 5% on Thursday, March 5, following a relief rally on Dalal Street. Contributing to the upbeat mood were recent announcements from the company regarding a significant enhancement to its XORA World experiential events platform, featuring internationally renowned DJ and Grammy Award winner Black Coffee. The event is set to take place on April 2, 2026, at Quake Arena in Hyderabad, as part of the artist's tour in India.

The Black Coffee show will take place in a specially designed 50,000 sq. ft. multi-level immersive venue, aimed at providing a top-notch live entertainment experience. This extensive setup showcases the company’s ability to produce powerful cultural and global entertainment events.

The Black Coffee event forms part of the company's broader XORA World pipeline, following the recently announced large-scale cultural celebration of Maestro Ilaiyaraaja's 50-year musical journey.

This development showcases the company's structured approach to experiential entertainment such as multi-genre event strategy covering classical, contemporary, and global electronic formats; Scalable large-format event capabilities; Structured pipeline of curated cultural and international entertainment experiences;

Strengthened positioning in premium metro markets; XORA World is being developed as a proprietary experiential vertical under the company's broader hospitality and lifestyle ecosystem, with a long-term objective of creating repeatable, high-impact consumer engagement platforms.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairman & Director of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd, said- "The Black Coffee India Tour presentation reinforces XORA World's growing pipeline of large-format cultural and global entertainment experiences. Following our recently announced Ilaiyaraaja milestone celebration, this development signals continuity in our experiential strategy. We are building a structured platform that integrates hospitality, culture, and premium live events into a scalable consumer ecosystem. Our objective is to create long-term brand equity while expanding diversified revenue opportunities for the Company."

Spice Lounge Food Works functions as a multifaceted hospitality and lifestyle platform centered on food, drinks, nightlife, and engaging experiences.

The firm manages both its own brands and those it franchises, which include Blaze Kebabs, Xora, Salud, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Wing Zone. Through XORA World, the company is creating a systematic pipeline of large-scale cultural and global entertainment events, establishing itself as a cohesive food, lifestyle, and experiential network in major urban areas.

