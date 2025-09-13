250% rally in six months! Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 65 days in a row

Small-cap multibagger stock: Sampre Nutritions will be in the focus of stock market investors on Monday, 15 September 2025, after the company shares have hit their upper circuit for 65 days in a row on the Indian stock market.

BSE data shows that the company stocks have an upper price band of ₹97.57, while the lower price band of the Sampre Nutritions shares are at ₹20.90, with a price tolerance band of 2%.

Conversion of warrants Sampre Nutrition's board of directors announced on Friday, 12 September 2025, that they have approved the allotment of 5,50,000 or 5.50 lakh equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece upon conversion of share warrants issued at a preferential basis.

Promoter Brahma Gurbani was allocated 5 lakh share warrants for conversion, while public shareholder Vishal Ratan Gurbani was allocated 50,000 share warrants for conversion.

The BSE filing also revealed that the allotment of equity shares was made after the company received the remaining exercise price of ₹45.375 per warrant, amounting to ₹2,49,56,250 or over ₹2.49 crore.

“Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity capital of the Company has increased from ₹21,00,68,550 only consisting of 2,10,06,855 equity shares of ₹10 per share, to ₹21,55,68,550, consisting of 2,15,56,855 equity shares of ₹10 per share,” the company informed BSE through the filing data.

Sampre Nutritions Share Price Trend Sampre Nutritions share price closed 1.99% higher at ₹95.66 after hitting the upper circuit on Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹93.79 at the previous market session.

The shares of the confectionery manufacturer have given stock market investors more than 607% returns on their investment in the last five years and over 20% gains in the last one-year period. The stock has gained nearly 250% in the last six month on the stock market.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the Sampre Nutritions shares have jumped over 52% in 2025 and are up 48.40% in the last one month period. The company's shares are trading 8.21% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Sampre Nutritions' stock hit its 52-week high level at ₹101.17 on 11 November 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹20.90 on 28 March 2025, according to the data collected from the BSE website.

The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹200.95 crore as of the stock market close on Friday, 12 September 2025.

