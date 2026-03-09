250% return in one year! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit despite stock market crash

Even as Indian stocks witnessed relentless selling from Dalal Street investors in Monday's session, March 9, Take Solutions Limited, a global AI-driven healthcare company, withstood the pressure as the stock was hit 5% upper circuit limit at ₹36 apiece.

Today's rally also ended a 10-day losing streak for the stock, during which it had lost 27.2%.

The shares have been under investors’ radar since late February after the company announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence capabilities powered by Anthropic’s Claude, which it aims to use to strengthen its ability to process complex medical, clinical, and operational data securely and at scale.

The company, in its regulatory filing on February 21, said that this strategic technology adoption marks a significant milestone in its ongoing mission to build scalable, intelligent, and preventive healthcare platforms designed to improve outcomes, enhance efficiency, and enable data-driven healthcare delivery.

Further, it said the integration of Anthropic’s Claude advanced AI capabilities will strengthen Take Solutions’ upcoming platforms, including its AI-driven Preventive Healthcare Platform, One Minute Clinic, and its Unified AI Marketplace, as per the exchange filing.

Anthropic has also been in the headlines lately after announcing a new artificial intelligence tool earlier in February.

Take Solutions share price trend The small-cap stock has been making significant strides on Dalal Street in recent months, barring the recent pullback, breaking multi-month highs and withstanding the sharp volatility in the Indian stock market.

After remaining under severe pressure between February 2024 and March 2025, the multibagger stock staged a strong comeback in April 2025, posting a massive 20% gain.

The stock managed to carry the same momentum in the subsequent months, closing the next nine months in the positive zone, with October 2025 emerging as the biggest monthly gain of 88%, followed by 43% in November.

Taking the March 2025 low of ₹6.70 apiece into account, the stock has surged by an impressive 437%, emerging as one of the biggest turnaround stories so far. In terms of yearly performance, the stock is up by 250% over the last one year.

Although the stock has recovered sharply, it still trades 88% below its record high of ₹308, attained in 2018, keeping its long-term returns in the negative zone.

