250% Returns in 1 Year: Multibagger defence PSU hits 12% upper circuit on bagging Navratna status; Buy or sell?
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has become the 18th ‘Navratna’ company of India. Shares of the defence PSU rallied for the second straight day
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied nearly 12 per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Thursday, June 27, after bagging the ‘Navratna’ status from the finance ministry. The defence public sector undertaking (PSU) has delivered multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started