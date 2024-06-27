Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Today: Shares of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rallied nearly 12 per cent to hit a lifetime record-high mark during intra-day on Thursday, June 27, after bagging the ‘Navratna’ status from the finance ministry. The defence public sector undertaking (PSU) has delivered multi-bagger returns to investors over the last one-to-three-year periods. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shares of the premier warship and submarine builder rallied for the second straight day on June 27 after the finance ministry elevated the defence PSU to the Navratna status. This comes after Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders was granted the Mini Ratna-1 status in 2006 by the Ministry of Public Enterprises.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders becomes India's 18th Navratna company The leading shipbuilding yard is now the 21st Navratna central public sector enterprise (CPSE) in the country, the third among defence PSUs and the first shipyard to achieve this, according to a regulatory filing by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) to the stock exchanges. The shipbuilder also holds 47.21 per cent of equity share capital of Goa Shipyard Ltd, a PSU under the defence ministry.

"The elevation to Navratna status is a testament to MDL's rich heritage and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of MDL. MDL has achieved this feat owing to its strong legacy of technical proficiency in warship and submarine building and a workforce with professional acumen, innovative spirit and unmatched performance that has elevated the growth of the company to new heights. ‘’

““We are deeply thankful to all our stakeholders for reposing their trust with MDL..We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry of Defence/ Department of Defence Production, Dept of Public Enterprises, DIPAM and our esteemed customers, the Indian Navy, under whose guidance and support, MDL has been able to achieve this milestone", the CMD added.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Share Price Trend On Thursday, shares of the defence PSU opened at ₹4,095.25 and gained as much as 11.95 per cent upper circuit to hit a fresh 52-week high of ₹4,585, before settling 8.19 per cent higher at ₹4,415.20 apiece on the BSE. Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders also emerged as one of the top gainers on the BSE today.

According to Trendlyne data, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders has given better returns compared to Nifty 50 and Sensex in the last one-to-three years. In the last one year, the defence PSU gave multibagger 251.31 per cent returns, against 28.46 per cent and 25.8 per cent returns by Nifty 50 and Sensex, respectively.

In the last three years, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivered massive 1,637.01 per cent returns to investors against 51.39 per cent and 49.68 per cent returns by Nifty 50 and Sensex, respectively.

