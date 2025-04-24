₹2.50 to ₹1,181: Multibagger penny stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹4.72 crore in 11 years

Multibagger penny stock: Earning substantial profits in the stock market isn't one day job—it demands thorough research and a lot of patience. Investors constantly seek out multibagger stocks that have the potential to deliver outstanding returns. With this in focus, let’s take a closer look at the share price journey of one such company: Dynacons Systems and Solutions Ltd.

The multibagger penny stock - Dynacons Systems and Solutions Ltd. - which was once priced at ₹2.50 in May 2014 - is now currently trading at ₹1,181 on NSE. This means that the Dynacons Systems and Solutions share price has grown nearly 46,740 per cent in 11 years.

Also Read | Five Indian textile stocks that could gain from US tariffs in 2025

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 11 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹4.72 crore.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions share price movement Dynacons Systems and Solutions share price saw significant fluctations in Thursday's trading session. The multibagger stock touched an intraday high to ₹1,181 apiece then saw a downward trend falling to ₹1,161, on April 24.

Penny stock Dynacons Systems and Solutions has rewarded its invetsor with multibagger returns by soaring over 5,861.03 per cent in past five years.

However, the penny stock has failed to impress short-term investors. The penny stock has plunged over 12 per cent in one year and nearly 4 per cent in six months.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the share price has descended over 19.30 per cent, falling from ₹1,1440 apiece to current market level.

Dynacons Systems and Solutions financial overview Dynacons Systems reported a strong financial performance for the quarter ended December 2024, showcasing significant year-on-year growth across key metrics.

The company’s net sales rose by 36.25% to ₹308.92 crore, compared to ₹226.74 crore in December 2023.

Quarterly net profit also saw a substantial increase of 40.19%, reaching ₹18.31 crore as against ₹13.06 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA surged by 50.3% to ₹30.00 crore, up from ₹19.96 crore in December 2023, reflecting improved operational efficiency.

Additionally, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) climbed to ₹14.40, a notable rise from ₹10.29 in the same quarter of the previous year, indicating robust profitability and shareholder value growth.