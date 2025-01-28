2500% rally in five years! Multibagger stock declares stock split in 1:10 ratio

RDB Infrastructure stock split: RDB Infrastructure and Power Ltd, previously known as RDB Realty & Infrastructure Ltd, has revealed plans for a stock split. The RDB Infrastructure stock split has been approved and authorized by the company's members with the necessary majority on Friday, January 24, 2025, according to the filing with the exchange.

Based in Kolkata, the company has a nationwide presence supported by adequate infrastructure, workforce, and financial resources. Currently, the company holds a strong position in various rapidly growing cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Surat, Chennai, Guwahati, Madhya.

Advertisement

RDB Infrastructure and Power share price today was trading nearly 2% lower at ₹537 apiece on the BSE. RDB Infrastructure shares have rallied 2500% in the span of five years turning into a multibagger stock. RDB Infrastructure and Power has seen an impressive share price increase of 437.21% over the past year, significantly outpacing its sector, which only saw an increase of 10.37%, as per trendlyne data.

RDB Infrastructure stock split RDB Infrastructure's board approved a sub-division or split of existing equity share of the company from 1 (one) equity share having face value of ₹10 each, fully paid-up into 10 (ten) equity shares having face value of Re 1 each fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders of the company.

Advertisement

“Sub-division / split of existing 1 (One) equity share of face value of ₹10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid-up, into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Re 1/- (Rupee One Only) each fully paid-up,” the company said in an exchange filing.

Also Read | Kaynes Technology slumps 19% as management cuts FY25 guidance post Q3 results

Post-Sub-division The company has indicated that the expected time frame for the completion of the stock split will be between 2 to 3 months following the approval from the members. Once the sub-division is finalized, the authorized share capital will amount to ₹27,00,00,000 (Rupees Twenty-Seven Crores), which will be divided into 27,00,00,000 (Twenty-Seven Crores) equity shares, each with a value of Re 1 (Rupee One only).

Advertisement

RDB Infrastructure stock split Record date The company mentioned in December that the record date for the Sub-division/Stock Split of equity shares would be determined after securing the approval of Members through the postal ballot e-voting process. This recent approval means that the record dates are now awaited and will be communicated in due course.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.