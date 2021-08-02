With the likelihood that covid-19 will once again adversely affect economic activity in the US, risk assets look extremely vulnerable against this backdrop, according to Scott Minerd, global chief investment officer and chairman of investments at Guggenheim Investments.

Guggenheim Investments is a global asset management and investment advisory firm and has more than $255 billion in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies.

“All in all, as far as markets and the economy are concerned, “Things couldn’t be better." If that’s the case, I guess it’s probably time to sell!" Minerd said in a recent note.

Minerd’s warning for the US markets assumes significance for Indian investors as a major sell-off on Wall Street may upset the bull run on Dalal Street.

Thanks to the economic recovery and decent set of earnings numbers for the June quarter, BSE Sensex has been rising and hit its all-time high of 53,290 level recently. The index has surged around 10% since the start of the year.

Minerd has based his projection for the US markets on recent rise in fresh covid cases.

According to the expert, the increase in the absolute number of cases on a weekly basis appears to be similar to what we witnessed last summer when covid infections began to spike going into the autumn.

Cases have been rising despite approximately half of all Americans having been vaccinated.

“The data are telling us that within six to eight weeks we should see new cases higher than 200,000, consistent with the peak of last December… The potential resurgence of the pandemic is happening during a seasonally weak period for risk assets. This increases the probability of downside risk," Minerd wrote.

According to Minerd, even if the caseload rise is not as severe as last year, investors should still expect significant volatility in the weeks and months ahead as the market prices in a rising level of uncertainty.

