$2.6+ bn Anand Group's Gabriel India stock up 50% in 6 months; now enters JV with France-based Forvia - Deal details

Gabriel India, the flagship company of the ANAND Group, announced in a post-market regulatory filing that it had entered into a joint venture with France-based Forvia, one of the leading global automotive technology suppliers.

The partnership aims to bring advanced seating systems and technologies to the Indian automotive market, marking a significant step in Gabriel India’s ongoing evolution into a diversified automotive technology company.

The joint venture has been incorporated as Faurecia ANAND Seating India Private Limited, combining FORVIA’s global leadership in seating technologies with Gabriel India’s manufacturing expertise, deep customer relationships, and strong understanding of the Indian automotive landscape.

As vehicle architectures become increasingly sophisticated and customer expectations continue to evolve, this joint venture will increase Gabriel India’s participation in a growing vehicle systems segment while strengthening its ability to serve the changing requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the company said in its filing.

The company added that the partnership establishes a strong foundation for long-term growth in the automotive seating segment by delivering technologically advanced seating solutions that address the evolving requirements of vehicle manufacturers while supporting the next generation of connected, safe, and intelligent vehicles.

Speaking at the signing of the joint venture agreement, Jaisal Singh, vice chairman of the ANAND Group, who spearheads the group’s mergers and acquisitions, said the partnership was a natural extension of Gabriel India’s transformation into a broader mobility solutions enterprise.

As vehicle systems become more integrated and technology-intensive, the ability to participate across a wider spectrum of the automotive value chain assumes strategic importance. The venture strengthens our portfolio with a globally proven capability while reinforcing our commitment to building scalable, technology-led businesses that create enduring value, he added.

Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of the ANAND Group and Gabriel India Limited, said the joint venture would bring next-generation automotive seating systems with enhanced comfort and safety features to the market.

She added that the venture builds on Gabriel India’s recent strategic initiatives, including its partnership with HL Klemove for automotive electronics and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, reflecting the company’s focus on expanding its capabilities across high-growth and future-ready automotive technologies.

Stock extends winning streak, gains 35% in 2026 The company’s shares have been on an upward trajectory since March, surging 65% to reach ₹1,362 apiece and in the last six months, it is up 60%. In August, the stock also touched a record high of ₹1,600, although recent market volatility has led to a marginal pullback.

Over the longer term, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the past five years, with 2023 emerging as its best-performing year, when it gained 111%. The stock has maintained a similar upward trend in the current year, advancing another 35%.

Also Read | Three auto ancillary stocks that are finding new growth gears