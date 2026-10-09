$2.6+ bn Anand Group's Gabriel India stock up 50% in 6 months; now enters JV with France-based Forvia - Deal details

Gabriel India, the flagship company of the ANAND Group, announced in a post-market regulatory filing that it had entered into a joint venture with France-based Forvia, one of the leading global automotive technology suppliers.

The partnership aims to bring advanced seating systems and technologies to the Indian automotive market, marking a significant step in Gabriel India’s ongoing evolution into a diversified automotive technology company.

Advertisement

The joint venture has been incorporated as Faurecia ANAND Seating India Private Limited, combining FORVIA’s global leadership in seating technologies with Gabriel India’s manufacturing expertise, deep customer relationships, and strong understanding of the Indian automotive landscape.

As vehicle architectures become increasingly sophisticated and customer expectations continue to evolve, this joint venture will increase Gabriel India’s participation in a growing vehicle systems segment while strengthening its ability to serve the changing requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the company said in its filing.

The company added that the partnership establishes a strong foundation for long-term growth in the automotive seating segment by delivering technologically advanced seating solutions that address the evolving requirements of vehicle manufacturers while supporting the next generation of connected, safe, and intelligent vehicles.

Advertisement

Speaking at the signing of the joint venture agreement, Jaisal Singh, vice chairman of the ANAND Group, who spearheads the group’s mergers and acquisitions, said the partnership was a natural extension of Gabriel India’s transformation into a broader mobility solutions enterprise.

As vehicle systems become more integrated and technology-intensive, the ability to participate across a wider spectrum of the automotive value chain assumes strategic importance. The venture strengthens our portfolio with a globally proven capability while reinforcing our commitment to building scalable, technology-led businesses that create enduring value, he added.

Anjali Singh, Executive Chairperson of the ANAND Group and Gabriel India Limited, said the joint venture would bring next-generation automotive seating systems with enhanced comfort and safety features to the market.

Advertisement

She added that the venture builds on Gabriel India’s recent strategic initiatives, including its partnership with HL Klemove for automotive electronics and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) solutions, reflecting the company’s focus on expanding its capabilities across high-growth and future-ready automotive technologies.

Stock extends winning streak, gains 35% in 2026 The company’s shares have been on an upward trajectory since March, surging 65% to reach ₹1,362 apiece and in the last six months, it is up 60%. In August, the stock also touched a record high of ₹1,600, although recent market volatility has led to a marginal pullback.

Over the longer term, the stock has delivered positive returns in each of the past five years, with 2023 emerging as its best-performing year, when it gained 111%. The stock has maintained a similar upward trend in the current year, advancing another 35%.

Advertisement

Also Read | Three auto ancillary stocks that are finding new growth gears

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.