26% returns in 6 months, SAIL stock final dividend 2026 record date next week; check amount per share, payment date

SAIL dividend 2026: Maharatna PSU Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is set to turn ex-dividend next week, with Wednesday, 30 September 2026 fixed as the record date for its final dividend.

The company had announced a final dividend of ₹2.35 per share, with a face value of ₹10 at its Annual General Meeting in in May 2026.

SAIL final dividend record date During its 54th Annual General Meeting (AGM) meeting, SAIL informed the exchanges, "In continuation of the intimation mentioned above and Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the record date for determining the eligibility of the shareholders to receive the Final Dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26 has been fixed as Wednesday, 30"' September, 2026. The Final dividend for FY 2025-26 as recommended by the Board, if approved by the Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) shall be paid (subject to TDS) within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders."

SAIL final dividend rate and dividend yield The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 15 May 2026, recommended a final dividend of ₹2.35 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year 2025–26. The dividend represents 23.50% of the company’s paid-up equity share capital.

SAIL final dividend offers an estimated dividend yield of 1.27%, calculated using its final dividend of ₹2.35 per share and the prevailing market price of ₹184.85.

SAIL dividend history SAIL is set to mark the sixth consecutive year of dividend payouts to its shareholders. In 2025, the company declared a final dividend of ₹1.60 per share, with 9 September 2025 fixed as the record date. In 2024, SAIL’s shares traded ex-dividend on 19 September to determine the shareholders eligible for the Re 1 final dividend. The final payout followed an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, for which the stock had traded ex-dividend on 20 February 2024.

The Maharatna PSU declared dividends on two occasions in 2023. It first announced an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, with 24 March 2023 set as the record date. Later, SAIL declared a final dividend of ₹0.50 per share, with 20 September 2023 fixed as the record date.

In 2022, SAIL again announced two dividend payouts. The company declared an interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share, followed by a final dividend of ₹2.25 per share.

In 2021, the company announced three dividend payouts. These included an interim dividend of Re 1 per share, a final dividend of ₹1.80 per share, and another interim dividend of ₹4 per share.

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SAIL share price performance SAIL share price have delivered a positive return over the past week, gaining 4.33%. On a one-month basis, however, the stock has remained largely flat, with a marginal gain of 0.22%. The stock has, however, given 26% returns in the last six months.

On a year-to-date basis, SAIL shares have risen 24.62%, while the stock has gained 35.51% over the past one year.

Looking at the longer-term performance, SAIL shares have advanced 98.71% over three years and 71.06% over five years.