₹26 to ₹1825: Multibagger defence stock turns ₹1 lakh into ₹70 lakh in six years

Multibagger stock: Making money in the stock market is challenging, especially when geopolitical tensions are running high. Therefore, selecting the right stocks is crucial, and it often requires in-depth research and careful analysis.

One such stock that has stood the test of time is Zen Technologies. It has constantly outperformed the market and rewarded investors with multibagger returns.

Zen Technologies share price, which was once priced at ₹25.80 in March 2020, is now trading at ₹1,825 on the NSE. To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made six years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to nearly ₹70 lakh.

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Zen Technologies share price trend Zen Technologies share price surged as much as 6% in Tuesday's trading session. The stock opened at ₹1,659 apiece today, as compared to the previous close of ₹1,643.90 on Monday. At 9:50 am, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,825 on 21 April.

The share price trend of Zen Technologies has remained positive despite weak market sentiments due to heightened interest in defence names amid the US-Iran war. The defence stock has delivered over 24% gains in a month and 18.58% in a year.

In terms of year-to-date (YTD) performance, the scrip has surged 28.93% since the beginning of 2026, rising from ₹1,355.10 to the current market level.

Furthermore, the defence stock delivered multibagger returns of 471.69% in three years and 2,257.28% in five years.

Zen Technologies recent business updates In a press release on 17 April, Zen Technologies announced that it has received an arms manufacturing licence from the Government of India, under the Arms Act, 1959.

According to the release, the licence authorises the Company to manufacture 12.7mm, 23mm, 30mm, and 40mm cannons, critical weapon systems with strong applicability in Air Defence, naval operations and Counter-Unmanned Aircraft System (C-UAS) roles. These rapid-fire cannons serve as highly effective last-layer defence solutions against drones, loitering munitions, and low-flying aerial threats.

“When integrated with advanced fire-control systems, radar, electrooptical/infrared (EO/IR) sensors, and programmable ammunition, these systems provide highly responsive, accurate, and cost-effective protection for strategic assets, armoured formations, border areas, and critical infrastructure,” the company said.

Against the backdrop of ongoing global conflicts, where drones, loitering munitions, and asymmetric aerial threats are increasingly prevalent, these systems equip Zen Technologies to address emerging battlefield challenges with Indiacentric, cost-effective air defence solutions, it added.