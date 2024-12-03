2600% return in 5-year! AGI Infra board declares 1:2 stock split. Details here

AGI Infra Ltd., a prominent name in real estate and construction, has declared a 1:2 stock split, sparking significant interest in the market. The company’s shares rose 2.61 per cent on Monday to close at ₹1,650.50 following the announcement. This development marks the first instance of a stock split by AGI Infra, a move intended to boost share liquidity and make the stock more affordable for retail investors.
AGI Infra share price was trading in the red, down 1.15 per cent, at ₹1628.60, on November 3, at 11:10 am, on BSE. AGI Infra share price has seen a momentum of around 2600 per cent, in a period of five years.
The board approved splitting each equity share of ₹10 face value into two shares with a face value of ₹5 each. However, the proposal is subject to approval from shareholders through a postal ballot. The record date for implementing the stock split will be determined once the necessary approvals are secured. In a formal exchange filing, the company reiterated its commitment to increasing market accessibility and enhancing shareholder value through this initiative.
The Board of Directors considered "Approved Sub-division/ split of each equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. Rs. of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up. The sub-division/ split will be subject to approval the shareholders of the Company through postal ballot process. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders," said AGI Infra in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
AGI Infra financial performance
This announcement comes on the back of a strong financial performance by AGI Infra. For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, the company reported a 20.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹17.45 crore, alongside a 9.4 per cent rise in net sales to ₹77.56 crore. The company has a diverse portfolio, ranging from residential projects to public infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.
AGI Infra’s stock has delivered an exceptional return of 2600 per cent over the past five years, highlighting its robust growth trajectory. The stock also gained 87 per cent in 2024 alone. However, it is worth noting that AGI Infra is under Stage 1 of the Additional Surveillance Measures (ASM) framework. This categorization requires investors to pay 100 per cent upfront margins for trades, and the stock is subject to a 5 per cent daily price movement cap.