2600% return in 5-year! AGI Infra board declares 1:2 stock split. Details here

AGI Infra Ltd., a prominent name in real estate and construction, has declared a 1:2 stock split, sparking significant interest in the market. The company’s shares rose 2.61 per cent on Monday to close at ₹1,650.50 following the announcement. This development marks the first instance of a stock split by AGI Infra, a move intended to boost share liquidity and make the stock more affordable for retail investors. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AGI Infra share price was trading in the red, down 1.15 per cent, at ₹1628.60, on November 3, at 11:10 am, on BSE. AGI Infra share price has seen a momentum of around 2600 per cent, in a period of five years.

The board approved splitting each equity share of ₹10 face value into two shares with a face value of ₹5 each. However, the proposal is subject to approval from shareholders through a postal ballot. The record date for implementing the stock split will be determined once the necessary approvals are secured. In a formal exchange filing, the company reiterated its commitment to increasing market accessibility and enhancing shareholder value through this initiative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Board of Directors considered "Approved Sub-division/ split of each equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. Rs. of 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each, fully paid-up, into 2 (Two) equity shares having a face value of 5/- (Rupees Five only) each, fully paid-up. The sub-division/ split will be subject to approval the shareholders of the Company through postal ballot process. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders," said AGI Infra in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

AGI Infra financial performance This announcement comes on the back of a strong financial performance by AGI Infra. For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025, the company reported a 20.4 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to ₹17.45 crore, alongside a 9.4 per cent rise in net sales to ₹77.56 crore. The company has a diverse portfolio, ranging from residential projects to public infrastructure, including hospitals and schools.