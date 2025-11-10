2600% rise in five years: Small-cap multibagger stock jumps 6% following bull's control on Dalal Street

Small-cap multibagger stock SBC Exports rallied 6% in intraday deals on Monday, November 10, to a 52-week high following a robust earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal 2025-26 (FY26) and a bullish trend in the Indian stock market.

SBC Exports, a small-cap stock below ₹50, rose as much as 6.2% to a one-year high of ₹26.03. SBC Exports is part of the BSE Smallcap pack and operates in the garment and IT services segments.

SBC Exports Q2 Results The company on Friday posted a 104% year-on-year (YoY) increase in the standalone net profit to ₹10.50 crore for Q2 FY26, as per an exchange filing. Meanwhile, its revenue from operations recorded a 34% YoY growth to ₹64.81 crore.

The operating performance also remained robust as the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged by 78% YoY to ₹9.80 crore in the July-September period. The EBITDA margin stood at ₹15.12% higher by 33 bps and the PAT margin rose by 51 bps to 15.42%.

On a half-yearly basis, the small-cap stock posted a 34% YoY jump in PAT to ₹13.90 crore, and its revenue witnessed a 20% increase to ₹126.17 crore.

On a consolidated basis, too, the performance was strong, with a 114% YoY PAT surge to ₹11.36 crore; meanwhile, revenue growth is 28% to ₹84.70 crore for the quarter under review.

SBC Exports said that the order book grew to ₹300 crore to date.

"The majority of recent orders are in garment exports to Dubai-based clients, reflecting SBC Exports' push into international markets. IT Support Services-related orders are domestic and tied to government or institutional clients," the multibagger small-cap company said in an exchange filing.

SBC Exports share price trend While gains in SBC Exports' share price followed a strong Q2 show and a robust trend in the Indian stock market, it has remained a steady performer over the short and long term.

In the past six months, SBC Exports' stock has jumped 92% while it has gained 35% in a year. On a longer time frame of three and five years, SBC Exports has emerged as multibagger stock, rallying 494% and 2616%, as per BSE data.

Also Read | Multibagger stock sets board meeting date to declare bonus shares, stock split

As of 11.10, the small-cap stock below ₹50 was trading 3.10% higher at ₹25.26 apiece.